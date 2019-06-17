

A mother and son from Strasbourg won $1 million, thanks to a change to a 35 year tradition.

Wade Thomas and his mother Jean played Lotto Max number 2, 8, 15, 26, 28, 40 and 41 for 35 years, but when he purchased his ticket on June 11 he chose to change the last two numbers.

“I’m not entirely sure what made me change a couple numbers,” he said. “I just felt like I needed that change.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sherwood Co-op at 460 Albert St. in Regina. He selected numbers 2, 8, 15, 26, 28, 33 and 50.

“I don’t normally check the winning numbers for MAXMILLIONS, but my phone had died, and I wanted to read something as I drank my coffee,” he said. “I knew the first five numbers matched, but I had to double-check the last two.”

The winners are planning to pay for home renovations with their money.

“The first five numbers are a combination of birthdays and other significant dates in my family,” he continued. “I noticed I didn’t have anything in the 30s, so I added 33; and I had a good feeling about the new number, 50.”