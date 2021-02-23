REGINA -- Street Culture Project has released the summary of an investigator’s findings following a third-party probe into sexual harassment complaints.

According to an update posted on the organization’s website, the investigation revealed “inappropriate behaviours and practices.” The report has been turned over to the Regina Police Service to decide if further investigation is necessary.

Street Culture said the report will not be released in full because it contains personal information.

The organization said former CEO Kim Sutherland initially spoke with the investigator, but later decided to no longer take part. Former executive director Dustin Browne declined to participate.

The investigation was initiated after allegations of abusive behaviours were made against senior staff in August.

The allegations resulted in Browne stepping down from his position as executive director. Sutherland went on leave and then retired.

The investigator issued several recommendations and actions for Street Culture to take, including providing ongoing counselling to current and past employees, respectful workplace training and consideration of a policy and process to hire a “more representative staff reflecting the clients/participants.”

Street Culture’s board chair Cassandra Klassen said the organization started implementing a “support plan” last Fall.

“We are working hard to restructure, repair and heal the culture of the organization. We know people are hurt and that there is pain,” Klassen said in a release.

She said Street Culture has recruited new board members in an effort to “help [the organization] move in a new direction,” adding that many previous board members have retired.

“SCP’s Board of Directors acknowledges there were issues within the organization in the past, including inappropriate actions, behaviours and practices. We apologize for the harms these issues caused,” said Klassen.

Interim CEO Scott Cruickshank will remain in that position until a permanent replacement is hired. Klassen said the board began that process in January.

More to come…