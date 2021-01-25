REGINA -- The location that houses Regina’s Street Culture Project on Victoria Avenue is up for sale.

The property, listed on the Royal LePage wesbite, and the asking price is $459,000.

Street Culture Project Inc. is listed as the owner of the property, located at 2839 Victoria Ave.

A representative from the organization told CTV News Regina that the Street Culture Project doesn't have a relocation plan yet, however it is exploring "administrative options."