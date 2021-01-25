Advertisement
Street Culture Project's Victoria Ave. location up for sale
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 6:10PM CST
The location of Regina’s Street Culture Project on Victoria Avenue is up for sale. The property was listed by Royal LePage, and the asking price is $459,000. (Cally Stephanow / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- The location that houses Regina’s Street Culture Project on Victoria Avenue is up for sale.
The property, listed on the Royal LePage wesbite, and the asking price is $459,000.
Street Culture Project Inc. is listed as the owner of the property, located at 2839 Victoria Ave.
A representative from the organization told CTV News Regina that the Street Culture Project doesn't have a relocation plan yet, however it is exploring "administrative options."