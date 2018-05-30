Moose Jaw residents were working to clear clogged catch basins after a second storm hit the city in less than 24 hours.

Water was ankle deep on some streets after the storm.

 

 

 

Residents woke to piles of hail on the roads. In some areas, people were forced to shovel school buses and vehicles out of hail above their ankles.

Hail remained on the streets on Wednesday afternoon.

 

 

 