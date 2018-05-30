

CTV Regina





Moose Jaw residents were working to clear clogged catch basins after a second storm hit the city in less than 24 hours.

Water was ankle deep on some streets after the storm.

Moose Jaw residents work together to clear clogged catch basins and drain a massive puddle on Blue Sage Drive. #moosejaw @ctvregina @CityofMooseJaw pic.twitter.com/zB89HPp5LE — Gareth Dillistone (@CTVGareth) May 30, 2018

Little bit of slow release moisture to go with the rain in Moose Jaw last night!! pic.twitter.com/n5z8PFQ5ag — jeremy smith (@jeremysmith650) May 30, 2018

Residents woke to piles of hail on the roads. In some areas, people were forced to shovel school buses and vehicles out of hail above their ankles.

Hail remained on the streets on Wednesday afternoon.

Good grief. @PrairieSouth bus stuck in a snow bank of hail this morning in Moose Jaw. Thanks to our amazing drivers who get kids safely to school every day! #learningtogether pic.twitter.com/VzUull2Ycg — Prairie South (@PrairieSouth) May 30, 2018

Stuck school buses from the hail yesterday in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Photo credit Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich. pic.twitter.com/QPsV1F1Oh1 — Sean Schofer (@SeanSchofer) May 30, 2018