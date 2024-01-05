Strike notice looming at Viterra as union discusses new final offer

Two union locals representing workers at Viterra met on Friday morning to discuss a new final offer put forward by the company after two days of mediator-led talks.

Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Locals 1 and 2 will be in legal strike position as of 2 p.m. Friday, after issuing strike notice on Tuesday.

The union represents operations and maintenance staff at Viterra’s rural facilities as well as employees at the company’s Regina head office.

Viterra has said it “may also consider a lockout” if a deal could not be reached through negotiations on Wednesday or Thursday.

The union said in an update late Monday evening its leadership was meeting Friday morning to discuss the new offer.

Union membership rejected a previous final offer from Viterra in December before agreeing to resume talks just before Christmas.

Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United that handles and markets grain, along with other agricultural products.

- This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.