Striking employees of Regina tank and trailer company hold rally

Employees of Regina-based Advance Tank Centres Ltd. held a rally weeks after they first walked off the job.

In a news release sent Monday, members of the Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Local 8 announced they would be holding a rally at noon on Aug. 28 in front of Advance’s Regina location on 175 Henderson Drive.

The union described the action as a call to Advance to return to the bargaining table.

"Our new collective agreement will be negotiated at the bargaining table. We know that," said Doug Murray, president of AEA/GSU Local 8 said in the release.

"Our employer refused to bargain in good faith, and they refused to return to the bargaining table after our members rejected their final offer."

The union went on to say the rally acted as a way to recognize and show appreciation for the "tremendous support the striking workers have received from the labour movement and fellow working people."

All 75 members of Local 8 voted in favour of strike action and officially walked off the job on Aug. 8.

According to the GSU, members have been walking the picket line since then.

Advance Tank Centres and its divisions have been operating for more than 30 years. The company boasts 12 locations across Canada.

The tank and trailer company’s manufacturing plant is located in Regina.

CTV News has reached out to Advance for comment but has yet to receive a response.