String of break-ins in southeast Sask. leads to 31 charges, 5 arrests

Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.

On July 24, police executed a search warrant at a home in Alida, Sask. as part of an ongoing investigation into multiple residential break and enters in the area.

A woman and a male youth were arrested at the scene. RCMP officers seized items including a gun, magazines, electronics and ID cards that did not belong to the pair.

Continued investigation led to the arrest of two men and a woman in Estevan.

A 23-year-old woman, a 58-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and the male youth whose identity was not disclosed as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with a combined 31 counts.

The charges ranged from possessing property obtained by crime to forgery to unsafe storage of firearms.

The four individuals who were identified do share the same last name but RCMP did not specify if they were related.

All five of the accused are set to appear in provincial court in Estevan on Monday.

Carnduff RCMP continue to investigate.

Alida, Sask. is located about 260 kilometres southeast of Regina.