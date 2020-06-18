REGINA -- Strong winds across Saskatchewan have kept conditions dry, leading to some concerns about moisture from producers.

Seeding is practically complete in Saskatchewan, with 99 per cent of the crop now in the ground.

Winds delayed spraying for many producers, but progress was made when it was calm and as crop stages allowed.

Most regions saw rainfall this week, but producers in the southern and central regions are still in need of more. There were reports of localized flooding in some areas that received a significant amount of rain.

Areas near Humboldt saw the most rain with 71 mm. Topsoil moisture conditions remain around at the same levels as last week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 70 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and eight per cent very short.

Across the province, 79 per cent of fall cereals, 70 per cent of spring cereals, 63 per cent of oilseed crops and 80 per cent of pulse crops are at normal stages of development for this time of the year.

The majority of crop conditions in Saskatchewan range from fair to good.

The emergence of earlier-seeded crops is generally good, but a lack of moisture, coupled with wind and reduced germination of canola has resulted in spotty emergence in some cases.

Crop damage this week is mostly attributed to strong winds, cutworms and flea beetles. Some parts of the province that did not see much rain last week reported damage from dry soil conditions. Some crops were also damaged from frost and hail.