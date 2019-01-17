

Boundary Dam exceeded its daily capture rate targets for 2018, while having the second-lowest operating cost per tonne of CO2 capture since 2014, according to SaskPower.

“The strong performance of the carbon capture and storage facility in 2018 in encouraging and demonstrates that clean coal can still have a place in the power generation mix,” said SaskPower Vice-President of Power Production Howard Matthews in a press release.

In 2018, the carbon capture facility captured a total of 625,996 tonnes of CO2, while the overall availability of the facility was 69 per cent.

However, the availability rate increased to 94 per cent, excluding the days the facility was available but Boundary Dam was offline.

On June 14, the power station experienced a severe storm that resulted in an 84-day outage at Boundary Dam Station Unit 3. The facility was unable to capture any CO2 during this period.

Boundary Dam Station Unit 3 was down a total of 285 hours in 2018. Those shutdowns were due to two separate boiler tube leaks and a massive power outage on Dec. 4 that took the station offline for 87 hours.

When it was capturing CO2, the average capture rate was 2,505 tonnes per day, which is greater than the 2,435 tonnes per day daily rate established as a target.