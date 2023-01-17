Student, 16, charged after bringing imitation firearm to Regina high school, police say

A 16-year-old student is facing a weapons charge after bringing an imitation firearm to a Regina high school on Monday, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said the incident began at a high school on N. Argyle Street around 9:30 a.m., after a school resource officer was informed that a student may have been in the building with a gun.

The student in question was brought into the school office and a firearm was found in their possession, according to a news release. After investigating the gun, the officer realized it was a CO2 pistol.

The student was subsequently charged and the weapon was seized.

The teen, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, police said.

The accused was released and will appear in Youth Court on March 7, 2023.