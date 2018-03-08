

CTV Regina





Student transportation for Regina Public and Catholic School students has been cancelled for a fourth day in a row on Thursday morning.

Schools will remain open and parents are asked to report any absences to their child’s school.

Student transportation has also been cancelled on Thursday for Laval Elementary School, Laval High School, Luther High School and Regina Huda School, as well as École Ducharme in Moose Jaw.

The city is set to start plowing residential roads in Regina on Thursday. To find out when your neighbourhood will be plowed, you can visit the city’s website.