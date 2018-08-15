A group of summer students in the Regina Heritage Community are doing their best to help cleanup unwanted graffiti in the area.

The new initiative started earlier in the year and has been going throughout the summer. Students surveyed the area in May, identified 142 properties with graffiti, sent out consent forms to the property owners and started painting in June.

Since then, the three-person crew has completed over half the projects, averaging five to 10 covers a day and only have 46 left to go. They use a pressure washer to clean stucco, and paint for other surfaces.

The City of Regina’s Community Standards Bylaw requires property owners to remove graffiti from their own property.

In order to pay for it, the association applied for federal grants and asked for donations and discounts, so property owners wouldn't have to worry about the cost. But it’s not sure if the federal funding will come again.

"So, if we're able to get that funding again next summer, then we will for sure do it. But I can't promise,” Heritage Community Association Executive Director Shayna Stock said.

Ward 3 Councillor Andrew Stevens says he hopes to see the results of the initiative at the end of the summer, and eventually see the program officially supported by the city through funding or human resources.

Losing the painters would be a disappointment for area residents, who feel the program is making its own mark on the community.

"Sometimes we're in the alley doing one that has given us consent. And we have people coming into the alley and asking us if we would consider us covering their graffiti." summer student Cristina Crowe said.

The program wraps up for the season on Aug. 31, so anyone looking to get graffiti covered up in the Heritage Community is encouraged to contact the association as soon as possible.