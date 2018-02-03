About 60 students from across Saskatchewan came to Regina on Saturday for the First Lego League Sask. provincial championship.

First Lego League gets students to take part in a robot game where they design, build, program and test Lego Mindstorms to complete missions in the game.

"One of our efforts is to encourage computing skills throughout ‘K’ to twelve, and this is an excellent way to do it, I think,” First Lego League Sask. partner Daryl Hepting said.

The event encourages participants in grades four to eight to use team work to learn and have fun.