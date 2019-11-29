REGINA -- As part of a global movement, students with Fridays For Future Regina left school on Friday and marched across the Albert Street Bridge to the steps of the legislative building, demanding climate action be taken by the provincial government

It was similar to protests held in September, but this time the environment minister attended.

At the top of the list for Fridays for Future Regina was for the province to declare a climate emergency.

"We need to declare a climate emergency because it changes how people view things. If we say it's a climate emergency they're going to make more changes. If it's just, 'ugh this is a thing, it's a problem' it's going to be 'oh ok, well it's not that big of a deal,'" Fridays For Future Regina member Ada Dechene said.

Duncan says the province understands more needs to be done to reduce emissions, but feels declaring a climate emergency wouldn't change the provinces direction for climate action.

"If there is a situation of a flood and we declare an emergency, then we evacuate people. In this case, we declare an emergency and then tomorrow, I don't think it really changes the plan,” Minister of Environment Dustin Duncan said.

Duncan says it takes time to implement climate action and declaring an emergency demands immediate action.

Fridays are normally constituency days for ministers but Duncan made a commitment to attend Friday’s strike earlier in the year. He spoke to the crowd on Friday, highlighting Saskatchewan’s solar power and carbon capturing plans.

Dechene is disappointed with the minister’s stance, but feels the province can still set specific reduction rates for emissions and speed up the phase out of coal.

Fridays For Future Regina plans to continue holding strikes in the New Year, and the minister says he is willing to attend those events.