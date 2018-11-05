

More than 150 students gathered at the Regina Cemetery on Monday morning to take part in the second annual No Stone Left Alone ceremony.

The ceremony is held before Remembrance Day to teach students about the day. Students lay poppies on the headstones of fallen soldiers.

Members of the Regina Royal Canadian Legion say it’s crucial to educate younger generations about what Remembrance Day is all about.

“It’s not something we talk about on a daily basis,” said Herbert Bechdold with the legion. “By getting them involved around Remembrance Day, it has a much more meaningful impact on their mentality, their ability to remember. And then next year, and next year, it starts to grow and then it starts to sink in that there’s a reason why we do this.”

No Stone Left Alone ceremonies have been held across Canada for the past eight years.