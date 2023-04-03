Students to be temporarily moved following flooding at Regina school

While it may not be a snow day, students at Regina’s McLurg School are staying home regardless following a water main break.

The Regina Public School Division made the announcement early Monday morning, saying the school would be temporarily closed as crews worked to drain the flooded basement.

“We’re working at clearing [it] right now. But it’s not safe for anyone to be in the building that’s why we had to close the school,” spokesperson for the Regina Public School Division, Terry Lazarou, told CTV News.

In an update at 3:52 p.m. Monday afternoon, Regina Public Schools announced that students will be accomodated by other schools in the area while repairs and cleanup at McLurg continue.

"All Kindergarten to Grade 8 students temporarily moving to other schools will be transported by school buses picking them up at McLurg School before the school day, and dropped off at that same location after the end of the school day," the statement read.

"Pre-Kindergarten parents will drop off and pick up their own child at the assigned school. For the most part, McLurg classroom teachers and others who work directly with students will follow students to their new, temporary classrooms where they will continue to learn together in their own classrooms."

Lazarou told CTV News that the division is working to make sure that the disruption for students is as small as possible.

“We’ve had schools close temporarily in the past because of a number of different issues. It could be that a boiler stops working, a power outage. This case, with respect to a flood, I think we have had a case of this in the past,” he explained.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure students are safe and ensure that staff and students can return to a normal day as soon as possible.”

The repairs, remediation and related work at McLurg School is expected to be done over the next two weeks, according to the division's statement.

Students are expected to return to McLurg by April 17.

There is no current estimate of the damages or cost of repairs stemming from the flooding.