Study shows public perception of Regina police falls for first time in 15 years

Results of an annual community perceptions survey show that positive perceptions of the Regina Police Service (RPS) have declined for the first time in 15 years.

According to the survey, about 85 per cent say they would agree with having confidence in calling 911 in an emergency situation requiring police presence. This marks a decline of around seven per cent from a similar survey conducted in 2019.

Over 450 Regina residents were surveyed by telephone for the study, which was conducted by the University of Regina on behalf of RPS from Sept. 8, 2021 to Oct. 21, 2021.

The decline in positive perceptions have been seen and reported on at a federal level and throughout municipalities across Canada.

RPS’s decline is consistent with the public perception of police following the George Floyd incident and subsequent protests, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responses from the survey covered a variety of topics including visibility and presence, trust and confidence, police responsiveness, crime and fear of crime, quality of service, public information and social media, and demographic information.

Another result from the survey stated that 60.5 per cent of respondents agreed that RPS personnel are a visible presence in their community.

Respondents were also asked about what areas the RPS need to improve on, with 33.4 per cent saying that interactions with people and metal illness should be a top priority.

In a Tuesday meeting, RPS officials discussed the current crime rate and reported a total of 8,587 police reported crimes in the first half of 2022.

A four per cent increase from the year previous and a three per cent increase from a decade earlier.

Highlighted in the crime rate increase is the offence of arson, with 166 reported incidents through 2022.

The ten year average for arson related incidents in Regina is 71.