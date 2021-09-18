REGINA -- The first half of September was generally pleasant and warm in terms of the weather. It has been a nice wind-down of the last fleeting moments of summer – easing us into fall very gently.

Since we are about to officially close the doors on the summer 2021 season, our atmosphere decided to give us one last taste of the sun, wind and heat. That’s right – temperatures are headed up into the high 20s and low 30s on Saturday

Typical September in Saskatchewan, am I right? If you’re blinded by the warmth today, I just wanted to remind you that we had frost development yesterday. Temperatures into Friday morning plunged below freezing for the first time since the spring in many communities.

In Regina, we got to -0.2 degrees, which is the first time the mercury has fallen that low since May 13th. So, you can make the mental note to get your jackets ready – but today is not that day. Instead, it will be shorts and t-shirts weather, with the potential for a windbreaker.

Headed into the weekend and here's what the weather looks like. Just take a look at how warm south Sask is set to be tomorrow! Though it is likely to be quite windy across the province. Temperatures moderate back towards seasonal from Sunday and into next week. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/yLaWGZdrUf — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) September 17, 2021

So, what’s bringing the heat? Well, we have a low-pressure system moving across the central prairies. Currently, it looks to move through the Prince Albert area towards Hudson Bay on Saturday afternoon. This is going to draw up warm air from the United States and send the temperatures soaring throughout southern Saskatchewan. And we expect generally a sunny day, with a few clouds here and there.

Northern Saskatchewan, however, will remain unsettled and many areas will see upwards of 10 millimetres of precipitation particularly areas like Uranium City and Stony Rapids. With some localized areas seeing 20-30 millimetres in the north.

The one downside to the way this system is moving is that since all this warm air is wrapped up with the low and we are likely to see a bit of a breezy Saturday with some areas in the province seeing gusts to 60 or 70 km/h, particularly through the southwest corner of the province. So, yes, despite the heat it is definitely going to be a bit windy out there.

Now, if you are planning to savour every warm day, definitely get out and enjoy it today. The warm temperatures won’t last for long – as things cool back down to seasonal as we finish off the weekend and head towards the official start to fall on Wednesday.