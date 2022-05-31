'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit

A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).

Randi Pickens has two sons: Bennette, 11, and Brody, eight.

The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment to help cover the cost of raising children under the age of 18, according to the CRA’s website.

A person is eligible for the benefit if they are the primary caregiver of a child under 18, they are a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, and they are a resident of Canada for tax purposes.

Although Pickens meets the criteria, she said she has never received the CCB for Brody, who was born in 2013. However, she received monthly payments for Bennette, who was born in 2011, up until 2016.

She said she has been trying to sort things out with the CRA ever since.

“It’s just been super frustrating trying to deal with them,” she said.

“Every year, I make I don’t know how many phone calls to (the CRA). It’s not like a five-minute phone call, I’m waiting hours.”

In 2016, Pickens said she was audited by the CRA. She also changed addresses. At that time, the agency asked her to provide proof that Bennette was living under her care. She said the CRA has never asked her about proof for Brody.

“It’s important that CRA has up-to-date information, most notably, changes in address and changes to the family situation,” the CRA said in a statement.

“If there is a change in an individual’s marital status or address, or in the custody situation of a child, the CRA needs to be advised so that benefit payments can be adjusted to reflect the change. These changes can have an impact on the amount to which the individual is entitled.”

Pickens said she has sent Bennette’s birth certificate, which solely names Pickens as his parent, his SIN card, and four separate letters from a lawyer, pastor, co-worker and Bennette’s teacher—all stating that Pickens is the boy’s primary caregiver.

“These are hours, days, that I’ve had to take off work to get letters,” she said.

“Every single year it’s been like this for the past six years.”

The CRA is unable to comment on Pickens’ specific case.

In a statement, it said it is committed to “ensuring Canadians receive the benefits and credits to which they are entitled, especially those who need it most.”

As a single parent, Pickens said it can be hard to make ends meet, especially as both her boys get older.

“Both my boys play sports and sports aren’t necessarily the cheapest thing in the world,” she said.

Pickens said she has to “pack away money” every month to afford school supplies and clothes for her sons. Other times she has to borrow money from friends or family to help pay rent.

Currently, Pickens said she is borrowing a vehicle because she cannot afford to get one on her own.

Pickens said family vacations are often put on the back burner to accommodate other expenses.

“We can’t go camping because other things have to come first,” she said.

Last tax season, Pickens received a note from the CRA stating she needed to submit another letter from Bennette’s school to provide proof of care.

The CRA said it will contact taxpayers when more information or documentation is required to process a benefit claim.

“In situations where a taxpayer does not respond to these requests for more information, the CRA may be unable to verify their claim and their payments will stop. However, the taxpayer can still retroactively provide the information and receive benefits they’re entitled to for past periods,” the statement said.

Pickens has been told it will likely take a lot of time and paperwork for the CRA to resolve the issue. But, the mother is hopeful she will eventually receive the compensation she deserves.

“Hopefully other people, if they’re having issues with the CRA, can figure out an avenue that they can go to get their money back, too,” she said.

Taxpayers experiencing difficulties related to their taxes and benefits are asked to reach out the CRA. They can call 1-800-387-1193.