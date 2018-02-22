The federal government is working to boost economic growth by investing in a new project – called “superclusters.”

Last week, the government announced it would be investing up to $950 million into its new initiative.

There will be five different superclusters in five different parts of Canada. In Saskatchewan, the focus is on food production of a plant-based protein.

"Never before have we seen this kind of initiative based in Saskatchewan,” said Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety. “The potential for jobs and growth and economic and agricultural expansion in this province are enormous."

The federal government will invest $150 million in protein superclusters. It expects that number to double or triple once private sector investment is added to the total.

While the main goal is to boost the economy, it will also give Canada the chance to become an international leader in feeding the world.

"Consumers want to have healthier food products, better health better nutrition, more environmental sustainability,” said Carl Potts, executive director of Saskatchewan Pulse Growers.

The government is confident superclusters will bring food production in Saskatchewan to the next level.