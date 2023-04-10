Supply issues in Regina could lead to 'impact on home prices': realtor association says

A shortage of moderately priced homes continues to cause problems for prospective home buyers in Regina, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

The association revealed in its monthly report that provincial sales dropped 20 per cent year-over-year in the month of March.

However, when compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales are stronger and exceeding 10-year trends by nearly 10 per cent, SRA said in its release.

“Higher lending rates continue to impact what buyers are able to purchase, which is creating tight conditions in the more affordable segment of our housing market,” SRA CEO Chris Guérette said in the monthly update.

“When paired with declining inventory levels, specifically in homes priced under $300,000, there simply isn’t enough choice for prospective buyers looking in that price range right now.”

Regarding inventory across the province, new listings on the market dropped by 17 per cent year-over-year and remain below the 10-year average.

Homes listed below $400,000 marked the largest decline in new listings, according to the SRA.

The provincial benchmark price in March rose to $321,400 from $318,500 in February.

“Our market is once again showing its resilience, as we continue to report sales above long-term averages,” said Guérette.

“That said, we continue to keep a close eye on supply levels across the province. Saskatchewan is growing at its fastest pace in over 100 years and ensuring that supply matches this growth is crucial to maintaining our affordability advantage.”

REGINA

In the Queen City, sales slowed for the third consecutive month. However, despite the decline, sales remained well above the 10-year averages.

In terms of supply, inventory levels are staying over 25 per cent below long-term averages. Most of the decline is being driven by homes priced under $300,000.

Months of supply fell to 2.96 in March, down from 3.86 in February.

“If conditions remain this tight over the next several months, we could start to see an impact on home prices,” the release read.

The benchmark price for a home in Regina fell to $307,100 from a $310,200 benchmark reported in February.

SASKATOON

The story in Saskatoon remains similar to Regina, with year-over-year sales have declining for the third consecutive month.

However, sale levels have remained consistent with long-term, 10-year averages.

Inventory numbers, on the other hand, remain challenging as Saskatoon reported supply levels 37 per cent below long-term challenges.

The months of supply in Saskatoon also fell to 2.32 in March, which is down from 3.50 in February.

“Tight conditions in the Saskatoon market are placing upward pressure on home prices and we expect this trend to continue as inventory challenges persist,” the release said.

Saskatoon’s benchmark price rose to $376,300, an increase of almost $4,000 from $372,400 reported in February.

The full monthly report can be found on the SRA’s website.