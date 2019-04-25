

A new survey shows that liquor and beer prices are still lower at government-owned stores in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union conducted a price survey looking at the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority’s 34 bestselling products, and found that every single item was cheaper at a government store.

A 24-pack of Coors Light is five per cent cheaper at the government stores, Crown Royal costs three per cent less, a carton of Jackson Triggs wine is four per cent cheaper, and a six pack of Smirnoff Ice costs 15 per cent less at government stores.

“What we’re trying to show is that the government’s idea back in 2016 that privatization was going to be a little bit more competitive in pricing is wrong,” Bob Stadnichuk with SGEU said.

Overall, bestsellers were seven per cent cheaper at the government-owned stores, but the survey didn’t take specials into account. The government says that’s worth considering.

“In the end it’s up to customers to decide what’s important to them when they shop,” David Morris with SLGA said. “Is price an important factor for them, are they looking for a product that’s on sale, maybe they like going to the store that’s close to their home.”

There are 36 publicly owned stores in Saskatchewan and the government has promised no further privatization until the current union contract runs out next spring.

No decision has been made beyond that timeline.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka