Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs
Laurie O'Connor says more people in Saskatoon are struggling to get food for themselves and their families as prices in grocery stores rise out of reach.
"We are definitely seeing an increase and have been noticing that since January," said O'Connor, executive director of the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.
The majority of respondents in a Canada-wide survey released Monday said they are using coupons or hunting for sales to cope with increasing food costs. Nearly 20 per cent were also reducing meal sizes or skipping meals altogether in order to save money.
The survey by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan was conducted from Sept. 6 to Oct. 17. It asked 1,001 people about strategies to cope with increasing food costs.
Statistics Canada's consumer price index report said while the country's annual inflation rate dropped slightly to 6.9 per cent in September, the cost of groceries continued to climb. Grocery prices increased at the fastest rate since August 1981, with prices up 11.4 per cent compared to a year ago.
In adapting to the surging costs, most respondents in the survey said they have been cutting coupons. A majority -- almost 59 per cent -- were also decreasing their household food waste.
Fifty-four per cent also made meal plans to ensure they had adequate funds for food.
Troubling strategies were less common but still too prevalent, said Jessica McCutcheon, associate director of the research hub.
Just over 30 per cent of respondents said they were eating less healthy food because it was cheaper. Nearly five per cent had stolen food out of necessity, and about five per cent had used a food bank or community fridge.
A recent report from Food Banks Canada said there were nearly 1.5 million visits to food banks in March, a figure that was 15 per cent higher than the number of visits in the same month last year and 35 per cent higher than visits in March 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The survey said people in the Prairie provinces were much more likely to have used emergency measures for food.
"Alberta and Saskatchewan have some of the highest food bank usage rates across Canada," McCutcheon said.
In Saskatoon, O'Connor said the numbers of people using the food bank are some of the highest staff have seen. There's also a worrisome increase in the number of students and seniors coming in, she said.
The survey found young people, aged 18 to 34, were more likely to have used a food bank or community fridge. They were also less likely to feel that they could afford to eat a balanced diet. Those 35 to 54 were more likely to have used coupons or purchased sale items.
Quebec saw the starkest difference from the Prairies, as 95 per cent of respondents there said they could afford to eat a balanced diet.
"It could be because Quebec just has a more robust social security net with their policies," said McCutcheon.
The survey asked about government strategies to deal with food insecurity. Most supported increased funds to community gardens, food banks and implementing a universal healthy school food program. And there was support for grocery subsidies for low-income households and government support for farmers and producers.
Most respondents -- just over 79 per cent -- supported an increase to the minimum wage in their provinces. However, there was opposition to strategies that saw an increase or creation of taxes.
People in Quebec said they were supportive of an increase to minimum wage, a tax on sugar and an increase in carbon emission penalties. Those on the Prairies were much more likely to oppose those taxes.
To deal with food insecurity, O'Connor said, you have to deal with the root causes of poverty. The Saskatoon food bank also has programs around education, employment strategies and filing taxes.
Finding work isn't the only solution anymore, she added , because wages and assistance just aren't meeting everyone's needs.
"(A) number of folks who are working, maybe a minimum wage job or a couple of minimum wage jobs, are being forced to turn to food banks now," she said.
Researchers said the survey had a 3.1 per cent margin of error, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20, nationally.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
CTV News Special | 'This is the monster of my childhood': How a Canadian nurse came face to face with Idi Amin in his dying days
On the 50th anniversary of Idi Amin's expulsion of South Asians from Uganda, a Canadian nurse tells her story of coming face to face with the dictator who destroyed her family's life. Read the harrowing account by Omar Sachedina on CTVNews.ca
WATCH LIVE | Testimony of former Ottawa police chief Sloly continues at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly says he took a more direct role in the police response to the "Freedom Convoy" protest, outside of the chain of command, after he lost some degree of trust in his deputy chiefs.
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming
In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc. joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of US$5.2 million.
Fast-track Canada Disability Benefit, advocate urges MPs
A group advocating for people with disabilities is calling on the federal government to expedite passage of a new Canada Disability Benefit currently making its way through the House of Commons.
Saskatoon
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
U of S Huskies quarterback sets all-time passing record
University of Saskatchewan Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus had a record setting day at the team’s regular season closer against the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday.
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway
A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
-
Man charged in fatal stabbing in Manitoba community
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Powerview-Pine Falls on Saturday.
-
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
Calgary
-
Knight battles, wrestling shows and candy: Calgary neighbourhood goes all out for Halloween
Scarefest is back in Auburn Bay and the annual free Halloween block party in the southeast community is expected to draw a crowd of more than 5,000 people.
-
'We're hurt': Family seeks answers and justice after Calgary man fatally assaulted
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Afternoon Halloween flurries expected, full blown snow Tuesday
Happy Halloween! Melancholy start to November.
Edmonton
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
-
Why are Ontario education workers preparing to strike?
Ontario is set to table legislation on Monday that will prevent education workers from striking at the end of the week, but their union says it’s ready to push back.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Testimony of former Ottawa police chief Sloly continues at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly says he took a more direct role in the police response to the "Freedom Convoy" protest, outside of the chain of command, after he lost some degree of trust in his deputy chiefs.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Vancouver
-
Tentative agreement reached between B.C. teachers and employer, union says
The B.C. Teachers' Federation has notified members that the union's bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the province on a new contract.
-
Coroners' inquest in 2016 police shooting of Daniel Peter Rintoul set to begin
A coroners' inquest into the police-involved death of a stabbing suspect at a Vancouver Canadian Tire will begin Monday.
-
B.C. health minister set to address family doctor crisis
B.C.'s health minister is set to make an announcement Monday about "support for physicians" amid a persistent shortage of family doctors in the province.
Montreal
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
-
Laval police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in robbery
Laval police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old man they say is armed and dangerous.
Vancouver Island
-
Salmon returning to Vancouver Island streams with rain
After a late start to Vancouver Island's rainy fall season this year, water levels in local rivers have started to rise, increasing space for spawning salmon.
-
As he prepares to pass the torch, John Horgan weighs in on Island issues and his own future plans
As John Horgan prepares to make way for B.C.'s next premier David Eby on Nov. 18, the current premier says he’s not sure yet if he’ll stay on as Langford’s MLA until the next election two years from now.
-
Down Syndrome Week, and a message on the importance of seeing the ability, not the disability
Miranda Yates and Robbie Page are two shining examples of the importance of seeing the ability, rather than the disability, when it comes to Down syndrome. That's a message emphasized by the Greater Victoria Down Syndrome Society as it marks Canadian Down Syndrome Week.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Dalhousie students to walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax are set to walk out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
-
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
-
Two injured at Halloween party, suspect wearing construction worker costume: Guelph police
Guelph police are looking for a suspect who was wearing a construction worker costume after he allegedly injured two people at a Halloween party.