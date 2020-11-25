REGINA -- The Regina Transition House is sharing stories of domestic abuse, to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Andrea Thomson, a mother of four daughters, said getting married at 21-years-old was a mistake. She said she only knew her now ex-husband a year before they married and she didn't know the man he was.

Thomson described one incident when her ex-husband had been drinking and she tried to take his vehicle keys away from him so he wouldn't drive.

"He told me to give him back the keys or he would kill me right then and there," Thomson said.

Thomson said the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband did not stop until she left him.

"He held a knife to my throat, I can't remember how I got us out, but the girls and I got to the van and we left to a friend's."

While Thomson was with her ex-husband, she was living in rural Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The Regina Transition House is an emergency shelter for women. It supports women throughout the entire province and said sometimes, women in rural areas are most at risk.

"Often in small communities, the stigma surrounding intimate partner violence is stronger," Executive Director of The Regina Transition House, Stephanie Taylor said. "Everyone knows the potential perpetrator and may not be willing to believe they're going to change the level of abuse or not willing to confront their behaviours."

The Regina Transition House said women in rural areas experience the highest overall rates of intimate partner violence in the province.

It also said violence against young women and girls is highest in Northern Saskatchewan.

"Social isolation can be exacerbated in these areas due to extreme weather inaccessible roads, long distances to shelters or services and limited access to transportation or communication services," Taylor said.

The Regina Transition House has resources for anyone dealing with domestic abuse on its website.