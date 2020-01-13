REGINA -- A Regina man, 22, is charged with forcible confinement and break and enter after an incident on Sunday.

On Jan. 12 at around 10 p.m., a woman entered her home in the 1500 block of Princess St. to find the man inside her house. The man allegedly prevented the woman from leaving.

The suspect and victim are known to each other.

The woman was eventually able to escape and call 911. She witnessed her vehicle leaving the area as she waited for police.

Police located the vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 11. RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver did not stop.

The vehicle pulled over after around 10 minutes.

The suspect is charged with break and enter with intent, forcible confinement, theft of a motor vehicle, theft and mischief under $5000, distribute intimate image without consent and flight from peace officer.

He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.