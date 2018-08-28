

CTV Regina





The Regina police SWAT team and canine officers were on scene on at the 400 block of Connaught Street early Tuesday morning attempting to arrest a high-risk suspect.

The situation began to unfold around 4 a.m. as negotiators attempted to coax the suspect out of the home.

Around 8:00 a.m. police arrested a man and took him from the scene. Police say several other people taken into custody at the scene, but police have not determined if they are involved in the incident.

Officers established a perimeter around the scene as they carried out their operation, and traffic in the area was delayed for a period of time.

Police say they anticipate charges will be laid in the incident.