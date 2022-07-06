Suspect arrested near east end Canadian Tire connected to 4 separate incidents: Regina police

A 24-year-old man who was arrested near the east end Canadian Tire on Tuesday is connected to two recent robberies and two other incidents, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

The store had to be evacuated on Tuesday while officers searched for and arrested the man, who allegedly tried to evade police by jumping off a balcony and fleeing on foot from a nearby residence on East Haughton Rd.

In a news release RPS said with Tuesday’s arrest and execution of outstanding warrants, the suspect was found to be involved in a Jan. 4 robbery where a man was shot in the leg on the 2100 block of Heseltine Rd. Another robbery took place on June 6 when a woman had her vehicle stolen on the 1100 block of Wascana St. A third incident occurred on June 7 when a suspicious vehicle call led to charges. A fourth incident also took place June 7, when RPS responded to a dangerous driving incident.

The 24-year-old suspect is facing a total of nine charges, including armed robbery using a firearm, aggravated assault and flight from a peace officer.

The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.