Police are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a south Regina business at gunpoint on Monday night.

According to police, a man armed with a gun demanded money from a business in the 4600 block of Albert Street. An alarm went off and the man left empty handed, police said in a news release.

The man is described as 5’8” tall wearing a black hoodie with his face covered and orange ski pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.