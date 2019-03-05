Suspect attempts to rob south Regina business at gunpoint
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 7:53AM CST
Police are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a south Regina business at gunpoint on Monday night.
According to police, a man armed with a gun demanded money from a business in the 4600 block of Albert Street. An alarm went off and the man left empty handed, police said in a news release.
The man is described as 5’8” tall wearing a black hoodie with his face covered and orange ski pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.