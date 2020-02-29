REGINA -- Regina police day a suspect has been identified and a criminal investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car.

According to RPS, a 93-year-old woman was hit by a car in the pedestrian crossing at Elphinstone Street and College Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The suspect was heading west on College Avenue when the collision occurred, and turned left onto Elphinstone.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.