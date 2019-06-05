Suspect involved in car chase charged with attempted murder
A RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 1:03PM CST
Police have laid additional charges against a man who was arrested last month.
Derek Pasap was initially faced multiple charges including two counts of dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, robbery and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.
He is facing several additional charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm inside a vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts and possession of a firearm while prohibited.
Police are still searching for 25-year-old Donnely Nanaquewetung from Regina, who has been charged and is wanted for attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.
Pasap will appear in court on June 5.