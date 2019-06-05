

CTV Regina





Police have laid additional charges against a man who was arrested last month.

Derek Pasap was initially faced multiple charges including two counts of dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, robbery and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

He is facing several additional charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm inside a vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm firearm in the commission of an offence, possession of a prohibited firearm, ‎two counts and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police are still searching for 25-year-old Donnely Nanaquewetung from Regina, who has been charged and is wanted for attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Pasap will appear in court on June 5.