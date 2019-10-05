REGINA-- Police are investigating after reports a suspect drew a Taser during a robbery in the parking lot of an east Regina convenience store.

According to Regina police, it happened around 3:22 a.m. Saturday when two suspects, a man and a woman, approached a group of patrons in the parking lot of the 7-11 near the intersection of Arcola Ave. and Victoria Ave.

The woman demanded property from one of the men in the group, before pulling the Taser and assaulting the victim, who was uninjured.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information should contact police.