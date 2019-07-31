

CTV Regina





After investigating, the Regina Police Service says an abduction did not take place on July 23.

Around noon, RPS were called to the 400 block of Albert St. for a report of an abduction at gunpoint. According to police, a vehicle with one person in it has pulled into the parking lot followed by a small black car. A suspect exited the black car and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the driver.

The driver appeared to have left his vehicle and was forced into the black car. Both vehicles were then driven away.

On Wednesday, police said the victim was identified as a 24-year-old man, who said he was safe. It was determined that the man was not abducted, but robbed at gunpoint.

Charges have not been laid.