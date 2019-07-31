Suspected abduction did not occur: RPS
A person was reportedly abducted from this black, four door car or SUV in the 400 block of Albert St. North around noon on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Source: Regina Police Service)
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 5:17PM CST
After investigating, the Regina Police Service says an abduction did not take place on July 23.
Around noon, RPS were called to the 400 block of Albert St. for a report of an abduction at gunpoint. According to police, a vehicle with one person in it has pulled into the parking lot followed by a small black car. A suspect exited the black car and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the driver.
The driver appeared to have left his vehicle and was forced into the black car. Both vehicles were then driven away.
On Wednesday, police said the victim was identified as a 24-year-old man, who said he was safe. It was determined that the man was not abducted, but robbed at gunpoint.
Charges have not been laid.