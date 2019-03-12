

CTV Regina





Three people have been arrested and charged after police say they rolled a stolen vehicle and were found with drugs on Monday night.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Albert Street around 5:24 a.m. after three people ran from a vehicle rollover. According to police, the vehicle was stolen.

Police found the suspects with help from the Canine Unit. Officers arrested two women and a man and found cocaine and fentanyl, police said in a news release.

Dylan Jake Smith, 23, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply and possession of a scheduled substance.

Shelby Anne Curtis, 25, has been charged with failure to comply and possession of a controlled substance.

Melita Moosemay, 20, has been charged with failure to comply with a recognizance order.

Smith made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Curtis and Moosemay are scheduled to appear on April 29.