Suspects flee stolen vehicle rollover while carrying fentanyl: Police
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:42AM CST
Three people have been arrested and charged after police say they rolled a stolen vehicle and were found with drugs on Monday night.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Albert Street around 5:24 a.m. after three people ran from a vehicle rollover. According to police, the vehicle was stolen.
Police found the suspects with help from the Canine Unit. Officers arrested two women and a man and found cocaine and fentanyl, police said in a news release.
Dylan Jake Smith, 23, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply and possession of a scheduled substance.
Shelby Anne Curtis, 25, has been charged with failure to comply and possession of a controlled substance.
Melita Moosemay, 20, has been charged with failure to comply with a recognizance order.
Smith made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.
Curtis and Moosemay are scheduled to appear on April 29.