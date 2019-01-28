

Police are looking for suspects who they say pointed a gun at a loss prevention officer while robbing a business in east Regina on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive around 8:35 p.m. Police say two people were in the business when one suspect put some items in her purse. The pair left without trying to pay for the items.

A loss prevention officer followed the suspects and tried to arrest them, police said in a news release. They dropped the items and ran to a vehicle, where police say the driver pointed what was believed to be a gun at the officer. The vehicle drove away and no one was injured.

The first suspect is described a man, around 5’11” tall, 180-pounds, with a goatee. He was wearing a puffy jacket and a hat.

The second suspect is a woman around 5’6” tall. She was wearing a black hoodie.

Police don’t have a description of the man driving the vehicle.

The vehicle is a red 2001 Dodge Dakota truck, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.