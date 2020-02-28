A man threatened employees with a cap gun after he was confronted by employees when he left their business without paying on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a business in the 4700 block of Gordon Road around 12:30 p.m. Police say a man and woman left the store without paying. When employees confronted the pair outside the store, the man showed them a gun tucked into his pants and threatened to shoot them.

According to police, the pair went to a nearby condo unit. When police arrived, four people, including the two suspects, left the condo. The suspects were taken into custody. They were able to recover the stolen merchandise and police say they discovered a plastic cap gun.

An 18-year-old man is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, shoplifting, failing to comply and using an imitation firearm in an indictable offence.

He appeared in court on Friday morning.