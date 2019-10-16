REGINA -- A Regina cab driver wasn’t injured after police say he was robbed by a man with a gun early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the robbery around 2:55 a.m. According to police, a 39-year-old cab driver had stopped in the 1900 block of Montreal Street to drop off a woman. A man approached the cab, opened the front passenger side door and pointed a gun at the driver, demanding cash. The driver handed the man cash, and he and the woman who was inside the cab left the scene together.

The male suspect is described by police as Indigenous and between 20 and 22 years old. The woman is also Indigenous, between 16 and 18 years old, police say. She is around 5'8" tall with a tattoo on her left cheek. She was wearing a black jacket and carrying a white backpack at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.