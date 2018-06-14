

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Members of the Swift Current RCMP responded to a complaint that an item that looked like a pipe bomb in the 400 block of Herbert Street East, early Thursday morning.

They secured the scene and located three suspicious items in the middle of a parking lot.

The Explosive Disposal Unit was called and destroyed the items as a precaution. The location was also searched by the Police Dog Service and no other suspicious items were found.

The Swift Current Municipal RCMP detachment will continue to investigate the origin of the items, but they are asking for public assistance to gather any other information from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or activities in the area.