

CTV Regina





The RCMP is looking for more information about a suspicious man who allegedly approached a young girl in Carlyle on Wednesday.

Police say the man was driving a brown/green pickup truck on Main Street around 5:45 p.m. when he approached an 11-year-old girl and asked if she wanted a ride. According to police, the girl ran to a friend’s house and the man drove away.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the event to report it to police.

A description of the man was not provided.