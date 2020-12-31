Advertisement
Suspicious moose, cold coffee, cat in custody: These are the strangest 911 calls Sask. RCMP received in 2020
REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP has released its list of emergency calls that “missed the mark” from the past year.
On Twitter, RCMP detailed 10 non-emergencies that Saskatchewan residents called 911 for in 2020.
Calls include multiple food related “emergencies” along with other strange requests for police.
ANIMALS
One caller dialed 911 to let RCMP know that a moose had been standing in the same spot in a field for two days.
“The caller thought this was a little suspicious and RCMP officers should check it out,” RCMP said in a tweet.
A concerned pet owner wondered if her cat had been apprehended by police, since “the cat went out two days prior and had not returned home.”
FOOD & DRINK
One out-of-province visitor was looking for some late night eats and wondered what restaurants were open.
Lots of people love a coffee to start their day, however this traveller was not pleased with her accidentally-cold brew.
"A call was received from a thirsty traveller who had purchased a cup of coffee and was upset it was cold."
DRIVING
Instead of referring to a map or a smartphone app, this traveller decided to ask police for directions for their road trip.
Another driver decided to call 911 when someone parked in their assigned parking spot.
TECHNOLOGY
One parent hoped the RCMP could help make sure a video game streaming site provide better content for their kids to watch.
A lack of music caused some confusion for this Saskatchewan resident who decided to call 911.
“911 dispatchers received a call from an upset individual who could not find their music playlist on their cell phone.”
A dispute arose at a Saskatchewan gas station when an attendant “refused to remove the customers debit card from the debit machine for the customer.”
IRONY?
For some, calling 911 incorrectly might happen more than once.
One person phoned police to dispute a ticket they received for calling 911 for non-emergency purposes.
“An individual called 9-1-1 to complain they’d received a ticket under the Emergency 911 System Act for calling 9-1-1 with non-emergency calls. They then called 9-1-1 again to dispute the ticket.”
RCMP reminds everyone to call 911 if you have a life-threatening emergency, otherwise, call 310-RCMP for all other complaints.