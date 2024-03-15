Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police

An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 3800 block of Albert Street for a report of a suspicious package around 9:40 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The caller said the package had a note that threatened harm on it, according to police. The explosives disposal unit was called in to assist with police.

The explosives unit assessed the package, and disposed of it after determining it was a hoax.

Although police did not name the specific business, the Golden Mile mall, including Superstore, are located in that area.

Investigation is underway and people are asked to call RPS or Crime Stoppers if they have any information.