Suspicious vehicle call leads to more than 20 firearm and drug charges: Regina police

A man and woman are facing a long list of charges after an incident in east Regina.

On Oct. 13 at approximately 7:50 a.m. officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on Coleman Crescent in east Regina, according to a news release.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw two people, a man and a woman, sleeping in the front seats of the suspicious vehicle.

A gun and ammunition was in plain view inside the vehicle, police said.

After calling in several more units, officers called out to the individuals in the vehicle, informing them that police were present and they were under arrest.

When the driver woke up, he allegedly ignored commands from police and drove away, RPS said.

Police then deployed tire deflation devices, commonly called spike belts, on the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects continued driving toward Quance Street and onto Truesdale Drive.

Several minutes later, the vehicle crossed back over Victoria Avenue and into the Glencarin neighborhood.

Officers witnessed the suspects’ vehicle lose control and crash into the fence of a house on Cole Crescent.

Police say the driver ran away from the scene after the collision. Officers arrived and arrested the woman who was the passenger of the suspect vehicle.

Police seized a shotgun and a box of ammunition from the vehicle.

Other officers set up a perimeter while a foot chase after the driver continued.

The man was seen running across Ring Road and through a number of yards near Rothwell Fields Park.

A Regina Police Canine Unit eventually found the suspect hiding in a shed on Rothwell Crescent. RPS noted that the Police Service Dog did not make contact with the man. The suspect was arrested and taken into police custody.

Following a search of the vehicle, police found substances believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine. Officers also found items connected with drug trafficking.

A 35-year-old Regina man and a 25-year-old woman are facing a total of 22 charges following the incident.

Charges include possession of a weapon, flight from a peace officer, operation of a conveyance dangerous to the public and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both of the accused made their first appearances on these charges in Provincial Court on Oct. 14.