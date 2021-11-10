'Sustainable' Tim Hortons, Fire Master Plan on full council agenda

REGINA -

Regina city council has a swath of topics on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting, including discussions on developments, a master plan for Regina Fire and Protective Services and more.

The proposed demolition of a heritage building downtown recommended for denial by the Regina Planning Commission and concerns over plans to build a "sustainable” Tim Hortons in the Greens neighbourhood are included in the agenda.

The Fire Master Plan, if approved, will become the guide for further planning for decisions and actions surrounding Regina Fire and Protective Services.

The Regina Police Service will also table its 2022 budget proposal, which includes a roughly $3.5 million increase from 2021. The report will be discussed further at the council meeting on Dec. 14.

Wednesday's meeting begins at 1 p.m. inside city hall.

Follow along with CTV Regina's Cole Davenport as he Tweets live updates from city council.