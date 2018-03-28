

CTV Regina





Two houses were damaged on Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by an SUV.

The crash happened on Elphinstone Street at 12:45 p.m. Police say the vehicle drove onto the front lawn and got stuck between the homes. The woman driving the vehicle was unable to get out. Emergency crews were able to get her out of the vehicle within 10 minutes.

The driver and the residents in the homes were not injured.

No charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is ongoing.