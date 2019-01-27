SWAT and Canine Units called in early morning investigation
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 10:46AM CST
Members of the Regina Police Service Emergency Services team were called to the 900 blk. of Retallack St. on Sunday morning.
The SWAT team, crisis negotiators and the canine unit all responded to the scene, as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police say that the incident has been resolved safely, but there are no more details available at this time.