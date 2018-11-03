SWAT carry out investigation after incident
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018
Last Updated Saturday, November 3, 2018 10:46AM CST
The 1300 block of Athol Street was the scene of an investigation by Regina police and several other emergency service teams Friday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., Regina police carried out an investigation into the area, together with a SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators and a canine unit.
The 1300 block of Athol Street is now clear.
The incident is still under investigation.