SWAT team called out to execute high risk search warrant
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 7:49AM CST
Regina police executed a high risk search warrant on the 1000 block of Wascana Street around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night.
The SWAT team was called in for the warrant execution, as well as crisis negotiators and canine teams.
According to a news release, there is no further police presence in the neighbourhood.
Police are not revealing any information about the investigation.