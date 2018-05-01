

CTV Regina





The Swift Current Broncos are going to the WHL final after beating the Lethbridge Hurricanes in game six of the eastern final on Monday night.

The Broncos beat the Hurricanes 5-1.

This is the first time since 1993 that the Broncos have won the east conference.

They will play the Everett Silvertips on Friday in Swift Current.

The game starts at 7 p.m.