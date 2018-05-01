The Swift Current Broncos are going to the WHL final after beating the Lethbridge Hurricanes in game six of the eastern final on Monday night.

The Broncos beat the Hurricanes 5-1.

This is the first time since 1993 that the Broncos have won the east conference.

They will play the Everett Silvertips on Friday in Swift Current.

The game starts at 7 p.m.