REGINA
Regina

    • Swift Current Broncos coach suspended 5 games for conduct violation: WHL

    Swift Current Broncos head coach Devan Praught. (Source: Swift Current Broncos/scbroncos.com) Swift Current Broncos head coach Devan Praught. (Source: Swift Current Broncos/scbroncos.com)

    The Western Hockey League (WHL) says it has suspended Swift Current Broncos head coach Devan Praught for a total of five games for violating the league’s standards of conduct.

    The WHL says Praught’s violation occurred during a Broncos practice on Nov. 13.

    Both the WHL and Broncos have not confirmed what the incident was that led to the suspension, but video first published by The Athletic that was widely circulated online shows Praught skating up to a player and slashing his stick during what appears to be a team practice on Nov. 13.

    “The WHL and Swift Current Broncos are committed to holding players and staff to the highest standards of conduct both on and off the ice,” a WHL news release stated.

    The league initially announced that Praught was suspended indefinitely – meaning he has already served three games of the five game suspension.

