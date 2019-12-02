Swift Current Broncos release trainer following 'pattern of demeaning and derogatory comments'
Jamie Leblanc sharpening a skate in this image from October 2016. Leblanc was released from his position as Head Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager for the Swift Current Broncos on December 2, 2019.
REGINA -- The Swift Current Broncos announced they have released Head Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager Jamie Leblanc due to a “Recent pattern of demeaning and derogatory comments, threatening behaviour and unprofessional conduct.”
The team tweeted the announcement on Monday morning.
The team said their goal is to announce a new Trainer and Equipment Manager in the coming days.
The Broncos said they will not be making any further comments because this is a personnel-related issue.
Leblanc had been with the team since 2001.