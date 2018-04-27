

CTV Regina





The Swift Current Broncos say the hockey club’s management team has been in contact with fans from Regina and Moose Jaw who had behavioural issues in the first two rounds of the WHL playoffs.

The Broncos say they have a zero tolerance policy for negative behaviour at games and that all fans should know abusive and violent behaviour will result in being removed from the arena.

The team is working with its security company to monitor crowd interactions and adjust placement and number of security personnel when necessary. The Broncos say they are also making changes to seating arrangements for visiting fans.

Violent or abusive behaviour may also be subject to review by the RCMP.